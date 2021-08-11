GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,320.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,475.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

