Invst LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PLDT by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 185.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 30.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

PHI stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93. PLDT Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

