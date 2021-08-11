GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

