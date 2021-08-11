The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $663.27 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $653.57 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $918.87.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,094.13.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,652,425. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

