SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

