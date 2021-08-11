MAI Capital Management Invests $2.87 Million in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 543,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. MAI Capital Management owned about 1.31% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

