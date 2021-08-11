LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.