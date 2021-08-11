MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

