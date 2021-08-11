MAI Capital Management Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after buying an additional 566,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $308.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $312.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

