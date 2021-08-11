Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

