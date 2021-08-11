eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 7.6% Higher

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.13 and last traded at $52.83. 42,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,732,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eXp World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.34 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,377,656 shares in the company, valued at $949,485,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $526,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,200 shares of company stock worth $8,760,540 in the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

