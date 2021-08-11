Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $129.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.69.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.