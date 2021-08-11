Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $16.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.87.

SMMCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.66 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SMMCF opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

