Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). Elys Game Technology posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ELYS opened at $4.35 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 5.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

