Fundamentun LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

