GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $191,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 148,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $240.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $243.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.54.

