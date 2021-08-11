Fundamentun LLC Makes New Investment in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Fundamentun LLC owned approximately 0.16% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock opened at $742.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.54. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a twelve month low of $409.37 and a twelve month high of $755.80.

