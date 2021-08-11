II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. II-VI updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS.

Shares of IIVI opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,732.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

