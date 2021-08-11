Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $76.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.09.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,656 shares of company stock worth $1,761,638 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,453,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

