Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,704 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.08% of Tecnoglass worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

