Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,543,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,551,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000.

VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

