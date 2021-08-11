MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Baxter International by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,791,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

BAX opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

