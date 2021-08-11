Tsfg LLC Sells 185 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

