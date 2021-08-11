Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $188.46 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

