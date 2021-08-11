Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,118,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,661,000 after buying an additional 70,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $168.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

