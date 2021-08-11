Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

