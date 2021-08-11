Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,450 shares of company stock worth $38,134,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $671.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.