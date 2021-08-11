Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,295,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,172,000 after buying an additional 79,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.