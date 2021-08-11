Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after buying an additional 897,625 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $68,535,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

