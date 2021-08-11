VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,374 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VMware by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in VMware by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.26.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

