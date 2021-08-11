Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

