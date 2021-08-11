Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $452.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $462.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.