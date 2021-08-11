Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,797,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $270.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.