Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

