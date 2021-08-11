Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 926.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 864.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,222,000 after buying an additional 326,990 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 895.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 922.9% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 180.11, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.39.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

