Veriti Management LLC Takes $712,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,480,001. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $366.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.90. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.