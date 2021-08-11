Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.02 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,196 shares of company stock worth $47,061,049. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $600.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $574.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

