Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $380.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,982 shares of company stock worth $2,692,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

