Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.59 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $198.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

