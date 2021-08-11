Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 43.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 155.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.