MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 191,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 41.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 57,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $4,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQH opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.45.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

