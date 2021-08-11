Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VVO opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.19. Vivo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.60 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Temitope Lawani sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £156,000 ($203,815.00). Also, insider Christian Chammas sold 174,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £185,292.24 ($242,085.50). Insiders sold a total of 1,875,875 shares of company stock valued at $184,583,111 over the last quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Vivo Energy from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 166 ($2.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th.

About Vivo Energy

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.