Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

SAL stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.47.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

