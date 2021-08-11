Breedon Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 107.72 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Breedon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BREE shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.