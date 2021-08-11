8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,486,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 265,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,568,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,732 shares of company stock worth $1,754,948 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EGHT opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

