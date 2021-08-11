Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after acquiring an additional 257,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after acquiring an additional 230,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.37. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

