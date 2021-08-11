Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,549,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $47,605,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $495.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

