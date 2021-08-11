Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 122,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,391,829 shares.The stock last traded at $9.09 and had previously closed at $8.70.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66.
About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)
Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.