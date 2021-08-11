Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Up 8.4%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 18,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 339,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

