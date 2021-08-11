Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Up 8.4%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 18,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 339,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.82.
Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)
Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
