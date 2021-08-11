Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.40

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$113.40 and last traded at C$113.40, with a volume of 138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$110.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEQ. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$101.04.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.